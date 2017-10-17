The accused: 24 newsmakers accused of sexual harassment, assault or related behavior

Following allegations of sexual harassment and assault, the fall of Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein was swift, but it was not isolated. In recent months, men from Hollywood to academia, technology to politics have been publicly accused of harassment and/or misconduct, many forced to step down from their jobs. Here’s a look at some who made headlines.
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein began his meteoric fall from grace after the New York Times and then the New Yorker published stories alleging decades of sexual harassment and payoffs. Additional women immediately began sharing their stories, accusing the producer of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein was quickly fired from the Weinstein Co., which he co-founded. Many have condemned and moved to distance themselves from the former executive, including Amazon Studios and the motion picture academy, the later of which expelled Weinstein from its membership.
Bill Cosby
Comedian Bill Cosby is awaiting a retrial for sexual assault allegations relating to a 2004 incident involving former Temple University basketball staffer Andrea Constand. More than 50 other women have made similar claims against Cosby, though most of the claims have passed their statutes of limitations.
Roger Ailes was ousted as the chairman and top executive of Fox News when a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by former anchor Gretchen Carlson led to reports that he approached multiple other women for sexual favors in return for opportunities to advance their careers.
Bill O’Reilly
Advertisers bailed when reports surfaced that Bill O'Reilly and Fox News had paid $13 million in settlements against women who have accused him of sexual harassment since 2002. This quickly led to O'Reilly being fired from the network that many felt had been built around him.
In addition to the leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape that included audio of Donald Trump bragging about making unwanted sexual advances on women, including grabbing them by their genitals, multiple women have accused Trump of varying levels of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations.
Roy Price
In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, Amazon studio chief Roy Price was suspended after "The Man in the High Castle" executive producer Isa Hackett told the Hollywood Reporter that she had reported Price for repeatedly propositioning her and making lewd comments while promoting the show at Comic-Con in 2014.
Rohit Varma
The same week the Weinstein scandal broke, USC medical school dean Rohit Varma was ousted from his position after it was discovered that in 2003 he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a young researcher and retaliating against her for reporting him. USC had paid her more than $100,000 to settle the incident.
David Carrera
David Carrera, USC's vice president of advancement and health sciences development, left his post in early October in the wake of allegations that he had sexually harassed female colleagues.
Chris Sacca
Chris Sacca, of Lowercase Capital, was accused of inappropriately touching the face of a female entrepreneur and later propositioning her. Sacca disputed the account but in June wrote in a blog post that he "personally contributed to the problem" and was "grateful" to "brave women sharing their stories." Months earlier he said he had retired from venture capital to focus on other interests.
Dave McClure
Dave McClure, co-founder and chief executive of 500 Startups, was accused of sending an email to a job candidate stating he was "getting confused figuring out whether to hire you or hit on you." Upon informing 500 Startups of McClure's statement, the accuser said the company ceased communicating with her. McClure apologized for behaving like a "creep" and stepped down as CEO.
Amit Singhal
In February, just five weeks after joining Uber as senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal was out of the San Francisco ride-hailing company after a report that he failed to disclose he had left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation. Singhal denied the allegation and said he left Google for his own reasons.
L.A. Reid
Antonio "L.A." Reid left his post as chairman of Epic Records in May after accusations made by a female colleague that he had sexually harassed her every day for over a year.
Hadrian Belove
Cinefamily’s co-founder and executive creative director, Hadrian Belove, pictured, and Shadie Elnashai, vice president of its board of directors, were accused of separate incidents of sexual misconduct toward women. Both resigned from their positions in August amid allegations of Cinefamily's "toxic environment."
Harry Knowles
Ain’t It Cool News founder Harry Knowles was accused of sexually assaulting an Austin woman at an Alamo Drafthouse event decades ago. Although the cinema chain allegedly took no action at the time, in September Alamo Drafthouse severed ties with Knowles over the accusations. The Austin Film Critcs Assn. has since removed Knowles from its ranks, and Knowles has stepped down from the website he founded.
Eric Bolling
“Fox News Specialists” host Eric Bolling was suspended over allegations that he used his cellphone to send unsolicited photos of male genitalia to current and former female colleagues at the network in August. In September, following an investigation into these accusations, Fox News announced that “Specialists” had been canceled and that Bolling would be parting ways with the network.
Uber’s co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick — who was not personally implicated in sexual harassment allegations but was blamed by former employees for creating a culture that allowed it to happen — was pressured to resign in June 2017.
Mike Cagney
Mike Cagney, the co-founder and chief executive of financial services start-up SoFi, stepped down from his post in September amid allegations that he fostered a company culture that enabled sexual harassment. Immediately following Cagney’s exit, the New York Times published a story in which current and former SoFi employees accused him of flirting with employees and using questionable tactics to grow the company.
In 2010, “I’m Still Here” producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka both filed lawsuits against the film’s director Casey Affleck alleging sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Both cases were settled out of court. Reports of the incidents resurfaced during Affleck’s recent awards season run but did not derail his path to Oscar gold this year.
Lukasz Gottwald
In 2014, pop singer Kesha filed a lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald) accusing him of rape, sexual harassment and more. Days later, Gottwald filed a suit of his own accusing Kesha of defamation. Kesha dropped her suit in 2016.
R. Kelly
In July, a new round of sexual misconduct allegations hit R. Kelly (who in 2008 was acquitted on child-pornography charges stemming from a leaked videotape) when parents of several women over the age of consent accused the singer of holding their daughters as sex slaves. Kelly has denied the allegations.
Steven Seagal has been accused of inappropriate conduct by actress and "Inside Edition" correspondent Lisa Guerrero, who recounted incidents around her audition and the filming of the movie "Fire Down Below" to Newsweek.
In May, former Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to charges of sending obscene material to a minor. (It was the investigation into this case that led then-FBI Director James Comey to announce 11 days before the 2016 presidential election that he was reopening a probe into Hillary Clinton’s private emails.) In September, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Mike Tyson
Boxer Mike Tyson was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old contestant in the Miss Black America pageant in 1992; he served three years of a six-year sentence.
Roman Polanski
Roman Polanski pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor in 1977 and fled to Europe before his sentencing. Since then, two other women have accused him of sexual assault.
