Game over: Beyoncé as Toni Braxton wins all Halloween costume contests

Toni Braxton, you’ve been Beyoncé-d. And it looks good on you!
“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Queen Bey wrote Tuesday on Instagram, where she posted pictures of herself as “Phoni Braxton,” dressed as the R&B singer circa 1993 for Halloween.
Beyoncé nailed the look on a mock-up of Braxton’s debut album, with a couple different looks thrown in for good measure.
“Thank you for the countless bops,” Beyoncé continued. “Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”
Braxton, whose 1993 debut yielded the hits “Another Sad Love Song” and “Breathe Again,” replied a little while later — and she was impressed.
“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS!” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer wrote.
Beyoncé’s gone down this Halloween road before, previously channeling Lil’ Kim and Janet Jackson. She even previously brought daughter Blue Ivy along for the retro ride — as Michael Jackson.