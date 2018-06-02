Essential Arts: OCMA's new look, the Venice Architecture Biennale and the violinist shaking up Ojai

Happy Weekend! I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s culture news, including the latest on architecture (O.C. and Italy editions) and plenty of theater and classical music happenings:

RENDERINGS RELEASED

The Orange County Museum of Art has released renderings for a new building at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts: a swooping structure designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne of Morphosis. The focus is as much on structure as on gathering areas. “Rather than building an icon, we chose to expand the public space,” Mayne tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin. “I’d say we gave the site back.” Los Angeles Times

Morphosis Architects A rendering from Morphosis for the new OCMA building shows the main entrance from Argyros Plaza. A rendering from Morphosis for the new OCMA building shows the main entrance from Argyros Plaza. (Morphosis Architects)

The building is long in coming. In case you need a catch-up, check my 2015 story on OCMA’s many attempts to expand over the years. Los Angeles Times

REPORTS FROM THE BIENNALE

Since we’re on the subject of architecture: the Venice Architecture Biennale is going full throttle after opening last week in Italy. And I was there! (Still trying to get the Campari out of my notes.)

I’ve got an overview of the main show, which was curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects in Ireland — only the second time a man has not curated the show. Despite the political goings-on outside the biennale — such as a protest by women architects demanding greater representation — this was a back-to-basics exhibition all about the power of architecture to make space. Or as Farrell describes it: “Space that deals with space, not with objects — the space between.” Los Angeles Times

Andrea Merola /EPA/Shutterstock Yvonne Farrell, left, and Shelley McNamara, right, with Venice Architecture Biennale president Paolo Baratta at the Corderie. Yvonne Farrell, left, and Shelley McNamara, right, with Venice Architecture Biennale president Paolo Baratta at the Corderie. (Andrea Merola /EPA/Shutterstock)

Plus, I survived the holy paparazzi scrum at the Vatican’s first-ever submission to the biennale — 10 architect-designed chapels — and then went to an unofficial pavilion devoted to cruising (as in: for sex), which supplied me a biennale keepsake chocolate-flavored condom. Grazie, Venezia! Los Angeles Times

Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, left, with curator Francesco Dal Co at the unveiling of the Vatican's architectural project for the Venice Architecture Biennale. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, left, with curator Francesco Dal Co at the unveiling of the Vatican's architectural project for the Venice Architecture Biennale. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

And because too much biennale is never enough:

— From contentious religious sites to humorous plays on real estate, my overview of the most intriguing national pavilions. Los Angeles Times

— And a round-up of the odds and ends that caught my eye, such as teeny tiny models and ridiculously large catalogs. Los Angeles Times

Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times An installation by Valerio Olgiati at the Arsenale at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. An installation by Valerio Olgiati at the Arsenale at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

CLASSICAL HAPPENINGS

Times classical music critic Mark Swed sat down for a chat with Moldovan violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, “one of those transformative musicians who comes along, if we are lucky, once or twice in a generation.” This year, she’s serving as music director for the Ojai Music Festival, which begins Thursday. On the program are Moldovan folk tunes and a quartet by Austrian composer Georg Friedrich Haas. Kopatchinskaja is as unorthodox in her style as she is in what she says, Swed notes. “I make no difference,” she tells him, “between composers who are dead and composers who are alive.” Los Angeles Times

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violinist and music director of this year's Ojai Music Festival. Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violinist and music director of this year's Ojai Music Festival. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Swed also sat in on the continuing LA Phil festival devoted to Schumann’s late symphonies — written shortly before he had a mental breakdown. “Writing these four symphonies may not have been able to remove a composer's day-to-day mental anguish,” Swed says, “but [Gustavo] Dudamel's coherently searing performances revealed, against hard-to-break conventional wisdom, Schumann's great triumph of music over mind.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Matthew Aucoin’s new opera “Crossing” got its premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts last week. It is a work inspired by Walt Whitman’s journals, from when the poet went to comfort the wounded and dying in Civil War hospitals. “On the surface, ‘Crossing’ is a sad and powerful almost traditional operatic love story,” Swed writes. “On a deeper level ... it is a sad and powerful anti-war statement.” Los Angeles Times

Rob Latour / Shutterstock Baritones Rod Gilfry, right, and Davone Tines, seated left, in Matthew Aucoin's "Crossing" at the Wallis. Baritones Rod Gilfry, right, and Davone Tines, seated left, in Matthew Aucoin's "Crossing" at the Wallis. (Rob Latour / Shutterstock)

Plus, plus: Matt Cooper has the week ahead in Southern California classical music. Los Angeles Times

JEREMY IRONS’ ‘LONG DAY’S JOURNEY’

Before Jeremy Irons made the trip to Los Angeles for the Bristol Old Vic production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day's Journey Into Night” opposite Lesley Manville at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Emily Zemler met the actor in London. Irons arrived on motorcycle before one of his West End performances of the O’Neill play there and talked about what drew him to the role and the energy required to do it: “Each night you’re trying to throw a bowling ball down the middle and knock all the skittles over.” Los Angeles Times