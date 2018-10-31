Advertisement

Beyoncé, Joe Jonas and Sarah Hyland don our favorite 2018 Halloween costumes

By Nardine Saad
Oct 31, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Beyoncé, Joe Jonas and Sarah Hyland don our favorite 2018 Halloween costumes
Actress Sarah Hyland, left, and Wells Adams attend Just Jared's annual Halloween Party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Celebrities brought their creative A-game this year with a variety of meta, reverent and irreverent Halloween costumes.

Since the spooky holiday fell on a weekday this year, many stars pulled out all the stops over the weekend and donned new costumes for Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite costumes:

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Wells Adams, as “Taco” and “Belle”

Musician Joe Jonas as his fiancée Sophie Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark

Beyoncé as fellow singer Toni Braxton (and Braxton approves)

Musician John Legend as Prince Charming and daughter Luna as a butterfly

The lingerie-clad Kardashians and Jenners as the Victoria’s Secret Angels

Also, reality star Kylie Jenner as Barbie (and elsewhere twinning with daughter Stormi as butterflies)

Singer Ciara as Nakia from “Black Panther”

Late-night host Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter as Batman and Robin

Actress-activist Alyssa Milano as Captain America — who votes

Actress Gabrielle Union as No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Actor Neil Patrick Harris brings Disney’s Haunted Mansion to life with his family

TV host Ellen DeGeneres as a drunk contestant on “The Bachelor”

The “Today” show crew as 1980s icons

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Suicide Squad’s” Harley Quinn

@goodplusfdn I’m coming for you #halloweenbash #harleyquinn

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as a variety of inflatable animals

Country star Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman as a ninja and a cat

Follow me: @NardineSaad

Advertisement
Advertisement