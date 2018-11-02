99-Seat Beat: Genderless space creatures, mythic New Jerseyites, bickering Hungarians, and more

Why this? “Bliss” ran in San Diego to rave reviews — for obvious reasons. Recently named one of the Humanitas Prize PLAY LA Playwrights for 2018-19, Brandli is very much a talent to be followed, and “Bliss,” the first in her planned four-play “reclaimed Greek myth cycle,” is a gem that warrants wider viewing. Although her female characters seem initially comic, Brandli does not blunt their tragic proportions, and the 1960 setting is an inspired choice that emphasizes their limited options and restrictions — the same issues confronted by their Greek predecessors hundreds of years ago. Brandli disguises her political pungency with comedy — the perfect medium to massage an important message across the footlights.