Essential Arts & Culture: Glenda Jackson's scalpel, Laurie Anderson's multiverse, losing Laura Aguilar

Gallerist Susanne Vielmetter says of artist Laura Aguilar, "She was both the subject and the object. She was both the photographer and the mood." Aguilar died this week at age 58, just months after her work received new attention at a retrospective at the Vincent Price Art Museum and the two-part PST: LA/LA exhibition "Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A." As Carolina Miranda wrote in her obituary, the San Gabriel-born photographer was "known for chronicling the denizens of a working-class Eastside lesbian bar in the 1990s and for utilizing her nude body like sculpture in desert landscapes." "Laura's passing is a profound loss," says Chon Noriega, director of the Chicano Studies Research Center. "She had an ability to cut through ... biases and habits of thought. … And she did it as an expression of the stunning beauty of the human body, including her own." Los Angeles Times