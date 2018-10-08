The Gay Men's Chorus of Mexico City fought immigration scrutiny to bring their songs to L.A.

“That song in particular goes directly to my heart always. It talks about how beautiful Mexico is. The translation is, ‘If I die away from [Mexico], please just say that I fell asleep and I want to go back to my roots.’ I’m so proud of being Mexican. I’m so proud of what we are doing. If something were to happen to me outside of Mexico, I would want to be back to Mexico. We all want to go back home after this trip.”