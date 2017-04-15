Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Beer pong not politics: The outrage at Coachella so far is limited to crowd size and technical glitches
|August Brown
When Radiohead’s sound cut out a few songs into its Friday night headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one fan watching the performance on the main lawn was spotted putting her head in her hands and wincing.
“This feels like the election,” she was overheard saying, alluding to the sense of sudden shock at an unexpected result.
Radiohead played off the sound system woes with good humor, but the comment was indicative of our increasingly politicized era. Now in its 18th year — and its largest ever — the fest has long positioned itself as a resort-like escape rather than aligning with music’s more rebellious tendencies.
Yet amid a tumultuous cultural climate that followed a divisive election season, Coachella’s stakes couldn’t help but feel a little raised. The festival, produced by AEG-owned Goldenvoice, this year swelled in size by about 20 acres and added a new punk- and Latin-driven stage. This all after a last-minute pop-star lineup switch that saw Beyoncé having to step down due to pregnancy and cede the spotlight to Lady Gaga.
But some fans felt a little overwhelmed.
“It’s too crowded, you can’t enjoy yourself and it’s not as fun,” said Jane Gaje of San Francisco. She’d been to four Coachellas and loved each one, but this year she had trouble settling into the broader layout and bigger crowds.
The fest received a permit for an estimated 25,000 additional fans this year, up from 99,000 in 2016. “We only saw the intros to everything,” Gaje said.
But on the first two days of Coachella, any grumblings were notably apolitical. There were no significant onstage protests or sense of Trump-driven discord from a typically liberal crowd. Fans were more inclined to play beer pong in the sunny campgrounds or feast on vegan tacos than spend energy on political outrage.