Sampha makes peace with stardom

When Sampha walked on stage for his set in the Mojave tent, he wore a green quilted jacket with "Peacemaker" written on the back. One could question the wisdom of wearing a coat in the Coachella afternoon heat, but the message was welcome — these are divisive times, and we could all use a little peacemaking.

For the packed house in the tent, however, it was already a love-in. Sampha's new LP, "Process," is the culmination of years of work, as he has slowly built a reputation as one of the most inventive yet emotionally meaningful singer-songwriter-arrangers working today. The Drake co-signs certainly helped, but by now his voice clearly stands alone.

Songs like "Timmy's Prayer" and "Under" have a heartfelt sincerity, but Sampha never lets it rest at that. He dices up electronics, live percussion and his fleet piano playing into a sound that's completely modern but would be recognizable to '60s soul heroes as a kindred spirit. With hard-kicking drums and smooth synths from Chicago house, slow-swaying balladry from Marvin Gaye and a quintessentially British loneliness, he pulled from everywhere and sounded like nothing else going today.

He closed, as he often does, with his biggest single to date — the paranoid but invigorating "Blood on Me." The violent lyrics invoke a mugging, but to hear them coming from such a sensitive, virtuoso black artist, you can read a lot more into them about the state of the world right now. Sampha has found his peace as a performer. Would that we all could take his cue.