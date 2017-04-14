Could Kendrick Lamar be releasing another album on Coachella's Easter Sunday? The Internet says yes

As if one new Kendrick Lamar album weren't enough, on Friday morning Twitter erupted with speculation that the Compton rapper would be issuing a companion to “Damn” on Easter Sunday called “Nation.” The theory arose on Reddit, where sleuths started connecting dots.

Whether it’s true or not, gathering tidbits of evidence certainly makes for a good parlor game. Below, five convincing clues.

1. “Damn” was released on Good Friday and opens and closes with Lamar getting shot, which detectives suggest mirrors Jesus’ death. Might the would-be companion piece, “Nation,” resurrect the fallen Lamar on Easter Sunday?

2. Lamar released the track “The Heart, Pt. IV” earlier this year, and it features what could be portentous lyrics. “I said it's like that, dropped one classic, came right back / 'Nother classic, right back/ My next album, the whole industry on a ice pack.” The theory? Five albums are acknowledged, but “Damn” is only Lamar’s fourth. Could the fifth be “Nation”?

3. On Thursday, Top Dawg Entertainment in-house producer Sounwave, who works closely with Lamar, posted a tweet that read, “But what if I told you... that's not the official version.” He followed it with an image of Morpheus from the film “The Matrix.”

As the Verge points out, Morpheus reveals the reality of the Matrix by explaining, “You take the blue pill — the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

4. The lettering on the cover of “Damn” is red, and the first track on the album is called “Blood.” On the back cover of the album, Lamar is standing in front of red bricks. That’s what Lamar has been using as a profile photo on Spotify, but recently a new photo shows him standing in front of blue bricks.

5. The video for “Humble” shows Lamar sitting at a table surrounded by disciples that’s reflective of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper."

Could this story culminate when Lamar "rises" during Sunday's Coachella gig?

The Magic 8 Ball says maybe.