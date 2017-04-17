Review: DJ Khaled brought plenty of surprises — and not much else

“When I’m done tonight, they are gonna have me headline,” DJ Khaled declared at the top of his Coachella set Saturday night.

That's a rather cocky assertion when you’re playing among 150 acts, but the producer/DJ promised the tightly packed crowd in the Sahara (bodies spilled out of the sides with no visible end in sight) that he had the entire music industry waiting in the wings.

And did he deliver? No.

As has become Coachella custom, his set was jammed with special guests. But the problem with that is when you overpromise and overhype your guests.

That’s not to say Khaled didn’t come armed with surprises.

Rick Ross popped out for a mini-set, as did 2 Chainz. French Montana delivered his verse from the summer anthem “All the Way Up” (which was confounding because Khaled had played the song, like, 40 minutes earlier) before debuting a track with Swae Lee. There was Wale, ASAP Ferg and Migos — who reprised “Bad and Boujee” for what felt like the millionth time that weekend.

Granted these were great surprises, but when you promise your audience you were bringing the entire industry and you drone on about how you’re about to kill the evening, expectations are high..

The crowd got gassed with excitement when Khaled paid tribute to Jay Z with a flurry of songs, thinking it was building to a cameo. It didn’t. Same when Drake’s “For Free” rang out, as everyone there had seen him with Future (he too was a no-show).



As Khaled stood around his guests or hyped the crowd, it was hard to ignore the fact that he wasn't contributing much at all to his own set. So if you're not actually DJing during your DJ set, then what exactly are you doing?