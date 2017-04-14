Get a peek at some of Coachella's colorful art

Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.

Coachella 2017: Your survival guide

What will Lorde and Kendrick do? Will open arms greet Lady Gaga? Let's speculate!

Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack headline Coachella's Do LaB stage