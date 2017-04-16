Lorde brings new song 'Homemade Dynamite' to Coachella

Lorde opened her set on Coachella's main stage Sunday night with an expert troll, blasting a recording of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" -- a winking reference, it seemed, to recent reports -- since refuted -- that the festival's founder had refused to book Bush (a clear Lorde influence) because people wouldn't understand her act.



Almost as soon as Lorde's set got going, though, the young New Zealander cleaved to established Coachella tradition, promising she had some surprises in store.



Judging by the crowd's enthusiastic reaction, many fans assumed that meant a guest star or two -- maybe her pal Taylor Swift?



In fact, the surprise turned out to be a performance of a new song from her upcoming album, "Melodrama," which she said is about "the ups and downs of being a twentysomething."



The track is called "Homemade Dynamite," she added, and it appeared to tell the tale of an explosive night out.