Tory Lanez is not about that special guest life

Tory Lanez wanted to make one thing clear at the beginning of his debut at Coachella on Friday evening: Don't expect him to be flanked with any surprise guests.

Though the festival has become particularly known for high profile guest appearances -- with acts seemingly one-upping each other each year for buzziest moment -- the Canadian rapper had zero interest in playing along.

"I know a lot of artists come here with their props -- or special guests," he told the sizable crowd he gathered at the Sahara Tent. "But I wanted my first time at Coachella to be about me and you."

Backed by just a DJ, Lanez tore through the mind numbing hybrid of trap hip-hop and R&B that informed his debut "I Told You So."