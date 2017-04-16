ENTERTAINMENT
Music

Tory Lanez is not about that special guest life

Gerrick Kennedy

Tory Lanez wanted to make one thing clear at the beginning of his debut at Coachella on Friday evening: Don't expect him to be flanked with any surprise guests. 

Though the festival has become particularly known for high profile guest appearances -- with acts seemingly one-upping each other each year for buzziest moment -- the Canadian rapper had zero interest in playing along. 

"I know a lot of artists come here with their props -- or special guests," he told the sizable crowd he gathered at the Sahara Tent. "But I wanted my first time at Coachella to be about me and you."

Backed by just a DJ, Lanez tore through the mind numbing hybrid of trap hip-hop and R&B that informed his debut "I Told You So." 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°