Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Coachella 2017: Everything's bigger, from the grounds to the crowds and bars
The first thing you notice when you walk onto the Coachella grounds in 2017? Everything is bigger. And it's more striking a change than the fest has seen in years.
An extra 25,000 fans, naturally, are going to need the space. But for anyone with muscle memory about exactly how long it takes to stroll from the main stage to the Sahara Tent will find the compass a little wobbly.
The Gobi and Mojave are tucked deep in what used to be the backstage area. The new Sonora Tent and the return of the Yuma Tent now make the upper terrace feel like its own mini-festival. The pastel Seussian sculpture garden (the Chiaozza Garden, to be exact) in the main stage is a world unto itself.
One other upside -- there are bountiful new bars and beer gardens at every turn, including right in front of the side stages. Coachella is excellent at separating people from their beer money, and after all that new walking, it's rarely been more deserved.
Get a peek at some of Coachella's colorful art
Coachella hasn't had a lot of Latin music. That changes this year
Since it emerged from the alternative rock scene in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has featured many acts spanning hip-hop, folk, EDM, pop, heavy metal and classic rock.
Yet one style of music has long been underrepresented on the grounds of the posh Empire Polo Club in Indio: Latin music. That changes this year.
Coachella’s 2017 roster includes the highest volume of Latino and Spanish-language bands in its 18-year history. Given Southern California’s demographics, some might say it's been a long time coming, especially when one takes into account that the actual city of Coachella is more than 96% Latino or Hispanic.
“I thought we existed outside of what Coachella had to offer,” said Daniel Gomez of Inland Empire band Quitapenas. “But things are changing. The gatekeepers are looking more like us.”
With President Trump pledging to build a wall along the southern border and Latino communities being shaken by an uptick in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, artists say that building bridges between the English-speaking Coachella crowd and Latino communities presents real-world opportunities.
Jorge Avila of the Los Angeles-based Qvole Collective, a booking and artist management company focused on what it calls “the black/brown avant-garde,” describes the climate as “the perfect storm of circumstances.”
“There’s an urgency for us to come together,” he said. “Our place here is literally being threatened. People are getting deported.”
The shift in direction at Coachella caught many by surprise — even U.S. immigration agents.
Though the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become a spring tradition, there are still many questions for those preparing to attend the desert festival for the first time. The festival’s website has its list of tips as well as some do’s and don’ts, but here are a few of ours.
There’s a new stage
Everyone welcome the Sonora Stage to the family. Like the Despacio and Yuma tents of recent years, this one will have a genre focus — punk and garage rock — where super-fans can post up for the day or pass through when they need a bracing blast of guitar noise. It’s by the entrance, and worth a look for sets by Guided by Voices, Downtown Boys and T.S.O.L.
But there are more people
Last year the Indio City Council approved an expansion of Coachella’s capacity from 99,000 to 125,000, so expect to see a few more tanned, flower-crowned bodies on the grounds.
Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack headline the Do LaB stage
The Do LaB — the outsider dance music stage at the edge of the Coachella grounds — has announced its lineup for the 2017 festival, and it looks prepared to compete with the rest of the forward-thinking club music bills at the fest.
Mr. Carmack, L.A. beat-scene favorite Gaslamp Killer, Justin Martin and Dirtybird Records boss Barclay Crenshaw are among the headliners at the fan-favorite niche stage, which has its own ecosystem of Burner-style vibes (indebted to the same folks behind the Lightning in a Bottle festival, who curate it).
It’s been a 13-year fixture at Coachella, and its rowdy-hippy aesthetic has a life of its own there.
How will festgoers greet Lady Gaga? Plus speculation on Lorde, Kendrick and more
As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival approaches, devoted music fans have been in the midst of another rite of spring: speculating on what’s going to happen when the music starts.
In years past, after all, we’ve paid witness to Roger Waters’ flying pig and Arcade Fire’s glowing orbs. Tupac Shakur came back from the dead — in the form of a hologram-like concoction.
Chance the Rapper’s 2014 first-weekend debut saw Justin Bieber pop by for a cameo. In 2007, an unknown Amy Winehouse established a stateside presence during a sunset performance in the Gobi tent. Portishead followed by Prince in 2008? Epic.
These kinds of moments often arrive without notice but immediately become touchstones. What follows is a rundown of questions and story lines to watch during the annual Indio festival.