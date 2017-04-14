Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Sampha makes peace with stardom
|August Brown
When Sampha walked on stage for his set in the Mojave tent, he wore a green quilted jacket with "Peacemaker" written on the back. One could question the wisdom of wearing a coat in the Coachella afternoon heat, but the message was welcome — these are divisive times, and we could all use a little peacemaking.
For the packed house in the tent, however, it was already a love-in. Sampha's new LP, "Process," is the culmination of years of work, as he has slowly built a reputation as one of the most inventive yet emotionally meaningful singer-songwriter-arrangers working today. The Drake co-signs certainly helped, but by now his voice clearly stands alone.
Songs like "Timmy's Prayer" and "Under" have a heartfelt sincerity, but Sampha never lets it rest at that. He dices up electronics, live percussion and his fleet piano playing into a sound that's completely modern but would be recognizable to '60s soul heroes as a kindred spirit. With hard-kicking drums and smooth synths from Chicago house, slow-swaying balladry from Marvin Gaye and a quintessentially British loneliness, he pulled from everywhere and sounded like nothing else going today.
He closed, as he often does, with his biggest single to date — the paranoid but invigorating "Blood on Me." The violent lyrics invoke a mugging, but to hear them coming from such a sensitive, virtuoso black artist, you can read a lot more into them about the state of the world right now. Sampha has found his peace as a performer. Would that we all could take his cue.
Scenes from the first day at Coachella
Tacocat puts a savvy spin on pop-punk
|Mikael Wood
Guitars aren't as visible at Coachella as they once were, but the instrument plays a central role in the music of Seattle's Tacocat, which brought its fuzzy-jangly pop-punk to the festival's new (and gloriously air-conditioned) Sonora tent on Friday.
If the sound was old-fashioned, though, the songs weren't, as singer Emily Nokes demonstrated when she introduced Tacocat's song "The Internet" as one about "really sad dudes" who post creepy things about women online.
Sampha didn't come to Coachella to chill
|Mikael Wood
On his impressive 2017 debut, "Process," this young British crooner known for his collaborations with Drake and Solange sings tenderly about art, romance and the pain of losing his late mother over gently undulating future-soul grooves.
But Friday afternoon in the Mojave tent, Sampha was a whirlwind of energy, alternately banging away at a keyboard and throwing himself across the stage as he performed for an overflow crowd.
Stormzy taken aback by his reception
|Gerrick Kennedy
"This is going to go down as one of the best shows I've ever played," Stormzy told the audience during his set at Coachella on Friday. "Before coming here, I didn't know if it would be two people or 200 -- and there's thousands."
There's maybe no worse time to hit a Coachella stage -- particularly one of the outdoor main stages -- than early afternoon on opening day. With the bustle to get inside sometimes sluggish on Day One, crowds can be anemic, not to mention the hot temperatures that send people to seek relief under shaded tents or wherever a cool breeze can be caught.
But the British grime rapper's debut at the fest was packed, with the audience willing to break a sweat. And Stormzy, whose buzz has been growing stateside, took notice repeatedly during a frenetic set that left him drenched a few songs in.
Midway through his set, he wanted to take advantage of the thick crowd he had commanded and made one demand ahead of the ferocious stomper "Know Me From."
"It doesn't matter if you don't know who the ... I am. It doesn't matter if you don't understand anything I'm saying or the beat -- for the next three minutes I want you to [wreck] the place."
The crowd, happily, obliged.
Watch the Coachella live stream here
The start of the summer festival season has begun, and if you're not in Indio, don't sweat it. Well, you definitely won't sweat due to the heat, but there's also plenty of the festival available for live-streaming.
YouTube will live stream the first weekend of the festival, including performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order and Gucci Mane.
The site’s Coachella feed will feature three always-on channels and will offer a live, 360 mode for select performances. An on-demand hub will allow viewers to watch highlights and footage at their leisure.
Check them out below.
Channel 1
Look for appearances on Friday from Radiohead, the xx, Father John Misty and more. On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Schoolboy Q and Bon Iver are among the artists streaming. On Sunday, Channel 1 will host Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future Islands, among others.
Channel 2
Expect Sampha, Banks, Oh Wonder and Travis Scott on Friday, while the likes of Gucci Mane, Warpaint and Moderat will be shown on Saturday. On Sunday, New Order, Kehlani and Hans Zimmer will round out Channel 2.
Channel 3
Dillon Francis, Empire of the Sun and Steve Angello are among the artists who will grace Channel 3 on Friday. On Saturday, expect Classixx, Martin Garrix, Röyksopp and more. Finally, on Sunday, close out the fest with Justice, Marshmello and DJ Khaled.
Could Kendrick Lamar be releasing another album on Coachella's Easter Sunday? The Internet says yes
|Randall Roberts
As if one new Kendrick Lamar album weren't enough, on Friday morning Twitter erupted with speculation that the Compton rapper would be issuing a companion to “Damn” on Easter Sunday called “Nation.” The theory arose on Reddit, where sleuths started connecting dots.
Whether it’s true or not, gathering tidbits of evidence certainly makes for a good parlor game. Below, five convincing clues.
1. “Damn” was released on Good Friday and opens and closes with Lamar getting shot, which detectives suggest mirrors Jesus’ death. Might the would-be companion piece, “Nation,” resurrect the fallen Lamar on Easter Sunday?
2. Lamar released the track “The Heart, Pt. IV” earlier this year, and it features what could be portentous lyrics. “I said it's like that, dropped one classic, came right back / 'Nother classic, right back/ My next album, the whole industry on a ice pack.” The theory? Five albums are acknowledged, but “Damn” is only Lamar’s fourth. Could the fifth be “Nation”?
3. On Thursday, Top Dawg Entertainment in-house producer Sounwave, who works closely with Lamar, posted a tweet that read, “But what if I told you... that's not the official version.” He followed it with an image of Morpheus from the film “The Matrix.”
As the Verge points out, Morpheus reveals the reality of the Matrix by explaining, “You take the blue pill — the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”
4. The lettering on the cover of “Damn” is red, and the first track on the album is called “Blood.” On the back cover of the album, Lamar is standing in front of red bricks. That’s what Lamar has been using as a profile photo on Spotify, but recently a new photo shows him standing in front of blue bricks.
5. The video for “Humble” shows Lamar sitting at a table surrounded by disciples that’s reflective of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper."
Could this story culminate when Lamar "rises" during Sunday's Coachella gig?
The Magic 8 Ball says maybe.
Coachella 2017: Everything's bigger, from the grounds to the crowds and bars
|August Brown
The first thing you notice when you walk onto the Coachella grounds in 2017? Everything is bigger. And it's more striking a change than the fest has seen in years.
An extra 25,000 fans, naturally, are going to need the space. But for anyone with muscle memory about exactly how long it takes to stroll from the main stage to the Sahara Tent will find the compass a little wobbly.
The Gobi and Mojave are tucked deep in what used to be the backstage area. The new Sonora Tent and the return of the Yuma Tent now make the upper terrace feel like its own mini-festival. The pastel Seussian sculpture garden (the Chiaozza Garden, to be exact) in the main stage is a world unto itself.
One other upside -- there are bountiful new bars and beer gardens at every turn, including right in front of the side stages. Coachella is excellent at separating people from their beer money, and after all that new walking, it's rarely been more deserved.
Get a peek at some of Coachella's colorful art
|August Brown
Coachella hasn't had a lot of Latin music. That changes this year
|Randall Roberts
Since it emerged from the alternative rock scene in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has featured many acts spanning hip-hop, folk, EDM, pop, heavy metal and classic rock.
Yet one style of music has long been underrepresented on the grounds of the posh Empire Polo Club in Indio: Latin music. That changes this year.
Coachella’s 2017 roster includes the highest volume of Latino and Spanish-language bands in its 18-year history. Given Southern California’s demographics, some might say it's been a long time coming, especially when one takes into account that the actual city of Coachella is more than 96% Latino or Hispanic.
“I thought we existed outside of what Coachella had to offer,” said Daniel Gomez of Inland Empire band Quitapenas. “But things are changing. The gatekeepers are looking more like us.”
With President Trump pledging to build a wall along the southern border and Latino communities being shaken by an uptick in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, artists say that building bridges between the English-speaking Coachella crowd and Latino communities presents real-world opportunities.
Jorge Avila of the Los Angeles-based Qvole Collective, a booking and artist management company focused on what it calls “the black/brown avant-garde,” describes the climate as “the perfect storm of circumstances.”
“There’s an urgency for us to come together,” he said. “Our place here is literally being threatened. People are getting deported.”
The shift in direction at Coachella caught many by surprise — even U.S. immigration agents.
Coachella 2017: Your survival guide
|August Brown
Though the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become a spring tradition, there are still many questions for those preparing to attend the desert festival for the first time. The festival’s website has its list of tips as well as some do’s and don’ts, but here are a few of ours.
There’s a new stage
Everyone welcome the Sonora Stage to the family. Like the Despacio and Yuma tents of recent years, this one will have a genre focus — punk and garage rock — where super-fans can post up for the day or pass through when they need a bracing blast of guitar noise. It’s by the entrance, and worth a look for sets by Guided by Voices, Downtown Boys and T.S.O.L.
But there are more people
Last year the Indio City Council approved an expansion of Coachella’s capacity from 99,000 to 125,000, so expect to see a few more tanned, flower-crowned bodies on the grounds.
Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack headline the Do LaB stage
|August Brown
The Do LaB — the outsider dance music stage at the edge of the Coachella grounds — has announced its lineup for the 2017 festival, and it looks prepared to compete with the rest of the forward-thinking club music bills at the fest.
Mr. Carmack, L.A. beat-scene favorite Gaslamp Killer, Justin Martin and Dirtybird Records boss Barclay Crenshaw are among the headliners at the fan-favorite niche stage, which has its own ecosystem of Burner-style vibes (indebted to the same folks behind the Lightning in a Bottle festival, who curate it).
It’s been a 13-year fixture at Coachella, and its rowdy-hippy aesthetic has a life of its own there.
How will festgoers greet Lady Gaga? Plus speculation on Lorde, Kendrick and more
|Randall Roberts
As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival approaches, devoted music fans have been in the midst of another rite of spring: speculating on what’s going to happen when the music starts.
In years past, after all, we’ve paid witness to Roger Waters’ flying pig and Arcade Fire’s glowing orbs. Tupac Shakur came back from the dead — in the form of a hologram-like concoction.
Chance the Rapper’s 2014 first-weekend debut saw Justin Bieber pop by for a cameo. In 2007, an unknown Amy Winehouse established a stateside presence during a sunset performance in the Gobi tent. Portishead followed by Prince in 2008? Epic.
These kinds of moments often arrive without notice but immediately become touchstones. What follows is a rundown of questions and story lines to watch during the annual Indio festival.