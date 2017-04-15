Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Flower crowns optional: See the faces of this weekend's Coachella
- Father John Misty isn't messing around
- Faulty sound mix mars Radiohead's set
- Banks and Mac Miller worth braving the crowds
- The Avalanches make grand U.S. debut at Coachella
- Sampha makes peace with stardom
- Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar
What Hans Zimmer is doing at Coachella
|Mikael Wood
Hans Zimmer’s natural habitat is a dark, windowless room.
As one of Hollywood’s most successful film composers — with scores for dozens of movies stretching from “Interstellar” and “The Dark Knight” to “The Lion King” and “Driving Miss Daisy” — the 59-year-old Oscar winner spends untold hours in screening rooms and recording studios, including his own private space tucked into a larger complex on a quiet industrial street in Santa Monica.
Filled with polished woodwork and red velvet furniture, it has proved to be an inspiring spot for the man whose music combines lush orchestral arrangements with unconventional electronic textures.
But that didn’t keep Zimmer’s friends from pushing him to try a change of scenery.
“This whole thing started with Johnny Marr and Pharrell Williams sitting me down and going, ‘You’ve got to get out of here and look your audience in the eye,’ ” the composer said the other day, referring to the Smiths guitarist (whom Zimmer drafted to play on “Inception”) and the hip-hop producer-turned-pop star (with whom Zimmer worked on “Hidden Figures”).
“And they’re right,” he added. “At some point, you have to see if any of the stuff you’ve been doing while hiding behind a screen actually resonates with people.”