IFC's punny and acerbic horror comedy "Stan Against Evil" came to San Diego Comic-Con Thursday to announce its second season premiere date and unfurl a new trailer.

Creator Dana Gould and stars John C. McGinley and Janet Varney stopped by the LA Times photo studio to discuss the second season, McGinley being mistaken for someone's baby daddy and, jokingly, Gould's working out of his family issues through the show.

"Stan is my dad," said the comic and former "Simpsons" scribe of McGinley's irascible title character, whose ornery wisecracks have occasionally come straight from the elder Gould's mouth. "The whole premise of the show is: "What if I just wrote a horror show and put my dad in the middle of it?"