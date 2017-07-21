'Game of Thrones' panel deflects questions but has a cute dog

As if “Game of Thrones” wasn’t already one of the most popular kids in class, Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) brought what looked to be a miniature cross between a wide-eyed Pomeranian and a dire wolf to cradle in his lap for the duration of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday. (And the dog’s name was Abby, by the way.)

Not that the show is struggling to attract attention. Last week’s season premiere devoured much of pop culture both before and after its air date. And with the series entering what’s now it’s final dozen episodes (to be spread out over the next two seasons), the Friday afternoon panel — up until the reveal of a new trailer at the close — had the casual, breezy feeling of an early victory lap.

With Kristian Nairn (all together now: “Hodor”) presiding over the bulk of the panel as a sort of master of ceremonies with a handful of prepared questions, the nine cast members on hand cracked jokes and projected a chatty warmth.

“Do you miss me?” Nairn asked his former life partner Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) as the questions traveled from one end of the table to the other. “It’s been so empty without you,” Wright replied.

Of course, the benefit of keeping Nairn in charge of the questions for the bulk of the panel further limited the prospect for spoilers. And there was little new information to be gathered in Hall H (even the panel-opening trailer had been on YouTube for months), but, to be fair, answers are now forthcoming on a weekly basis.

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) was asked what he thought the prospects were for the budding affections apparent between Grey Worm and Daenerys’ advisor Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). (The actress was decked out in an SDCC-appropriate blue cape and matching lipstick). “I want them to find happiness with each other, everything’s so sad,” he replied.

Given the size, scope and scheduling demands of a cast the size of “Game of Thrones,” not even Hall H has a big enough stage to hold the full cast, so the likes of Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) and Lena Headey (Cersei) were not on hand (nor were any dragons, but those were available, in a way, outside as part of a photo opportunity).

Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), who said she was “desperate” to be cast in a musical one day, was asked about the romantic prospects with gigantic ginger wildling Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and whether she secretly appreciated being appreciated as a woman and warrior. “What I love about Brienne of Tarth, I don’t think at the foremost of her consciousness is based on a value system of how men appreciate her,” she said, to a smattering of woos. “But, who doesn’t like being appreciated as both, really?”

Along those lines, Sophie Turner fielded a question from Nairn about Sansa’s views on romantic love, given her grim marriage to Ramsay Bolton. Turner was doubtful. “She doesn’t really see the world through rose-colored glasses anymore,” she said. “She’s woke now, guys. She’s real woke.”

A light, bantering tone made up the bulk of the panel, which also included John Bradley (Samwell Tarley) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), offered his own breaking news as Nairn asked the panel about future projects. “I can announce that the HBO spinoff has been decided it’s going to be called ‘Better Call Davos.’” Others on the panel shared support for what was said to be Peter Dinklage’s idea of the series finale being done in the style of a musical.

But when it comes to irreverence, “Game of Thrones” has some catching up to do with SDCC. After the audience Q&A began, a cosplaying Night King stepped forward and, after raising his arms, asked the panel with attempted sinister drawl, “Are you looking forward to rising again as children of the cold?”

“We’ve never heard the Night King speak,” Cunningham exclaimed in surprise. “I didn’t realize the Night King was from California.”

“I’m from Philadelphia.”