It's the last day of San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but the fun is far from over. And we're still buzzing from yesterday's Warner Bros. vs. Marvel Hall H showdown.
Harley Quinn celebrates 25 years Comic-Con
It's been 25 years of cartwheels, giant mallets and saying "MISTAH JAY!" Harley Quinn turns 25 this year, and at San Diego Comic-Con the already exceedingly popular character was celebrated.
Cosplayers gathered to share their love Harleen Quinzel (her real life name) and explain why they find themselves attracted to such a complicated character.
Who is Harley Quinn? How 'Suicide Squad's' pigtailed antihero went from sidekick to Margot Robbie superstar
