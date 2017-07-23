ENTERTAINMENT

Harley Quinn celebrates 25 years Comic-Con

It's been 25 years of cartwheels, giant mallets and saying "MISTAH JAY!" Harley Quinn turns 25 this year, and at San Diego Comic-Con the already exceedingly popular character was celebrated. 

Cosplayers gathered to share their love Harleen Quinzel (her real life name) and explain why they find themselves attracted to such a complicated character. 

