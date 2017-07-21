How does the 'Twin Peaks' cast love David Lynch? Let them count the ways.

Friday's panel kicked off with a brief video from Lynch, thanking fans for joining the cast at Comic-Con before repeatedly cutting to static as chaos broke out off-screen, involving a horse, a gun and Lynch's cat.

Though David Lynch was absent from the Hall H panel celebrating the “new” iteration of cult classic “Twin Peaks,” he was present in spirit, through the loving tales told by the assembled cast members. Oh, and by the brilliant video intro he sent.

But even after the video ended, Lynch loomed large over the panel. Though the cast couldn't do much to illuminate the mystery unfolding on "Twin Peaks," they did have plenty to say about what a genuinely lovely individual Lynch is.

"He’s a fantastic human being,” Matthew Lillard, who plays Bill Hastings in Showtime's revival of the series, gushed about Lynch.

"His belief in his process and his vision and his point of view is so focused," Kyle MacLachlan said of the man who launched his film career with the 1984 sci-fi classic "Dune." "He inspires me in that way, because he follows this dream in his mind."

Naomi Watts, a veteran of Lynch's classic "Mulholland Drive," explained his relationship with his actors saying, "You want to please him in everything you do."

She paused.

"That sounds weird," she added, before adding, "On set."

Lynch is not, however, without a stern side.

MacLachlan shared an anecdote about a famous co-star who made the poor choice of ad-libbing during filming.

"Jim Belushi decided that he was going to ad-lib in the middle of a heightened state of euphoria and all of a sudden we heard, 'Cut.'

"David had a megaphone and he said, 'Mr. Belushi, do I have to report you to the principal's office?'" MacLachlan recalled, employing his finest Lynch impression.

"And Jim said: 'No sir. Got it.'"

But it was accomplished "Knots Landing" and "Playhouse 90" actor Don Murray who had perhaps the kindest words for Lynch.

"The most impressive thing about David is he shows appreciation for other people’s work," Murray explained. "You go home after a day's work with David and you feel good about yourself and about the world, for having had that experience."

Fans at San Diego's Comic-Con will get an opportunity to see Sunday's episode of "Twin Peaks" early, at a screening held Friday night at 10.

And fans of the show in general should look out for an upcoming schedule change. On Sunday, Aug. 6, "Twin Peaks" will begin airing an hour earlier, at 8 p.m. PDT.