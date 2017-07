The pop-culture-palooza has finally begun, and we're bringing you all the latest updates straight from the bright, blue convention floor. Who will reign supreme at Comic-Con 2017? Will the love for Wonder Woman spill over into the Hall H madness, or will the Marvel Cinematic Universe steal the spotlight with its next batch of blockbuster hopefuls? We've got all the news for fans of any genre, be it vampires, superheroes or zombies.