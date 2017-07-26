Lupita Nyong'o just won Comic-Con (three days later)

Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan on the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2017.

Radiant human and all-around delight Lupita Nyong'o shocked Twitter users Wednesday morning when she posted a video to her Twitter account asking, "Did you see me at Comic Con?"

In the video, a dancing, prancing individual dressed as a pink Power Ranger boogied through the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter and halls of the San Diego Convention Center.

Dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "i," the disguised Power Ranger exalts at the back of the crowded Marvel booth (Nyong'o attended SDCC in promotion of the 2018 Marvel release "Black Panther") and points, well, pointedly at a figurine of Maz Kanata, the character voiced by Nyong'o in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The end of the video reveals that it was Nyong'o beneath the mask all along, perhaps the most successful celebrity SDCC disguise since Bryan Cranston wore a Bryan Cranston mask to the "Breaking Bad" panel in 2013.

Still, Nyong'o's video makes it clear that no one had more fun secretly cosplaying at Comic-Con than she did.