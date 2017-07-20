At the end of the "Legion" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Noah Hawley dropped a pretty spectacular announcement on the attendees.

Toward the end of the discussion, he decided the comic book convention and pop culture carnival was the perfect place to drop a little bit of news.

"I thought it might be worth mentioning a film that I'm developing, at Fox, which you guys might be excited about," Hawley said. "I'll just say two words to you. The first one is 'Doctor' and the second is 'Doom.'"