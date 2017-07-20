It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
Noah Hawley is making a Doctor Doom movie for Fox
|Meredith Woerner
At the end of the "Legion" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Noah Hawley dropped a pretty spectacular announcement on the attendees.
Toward the end of the discussion, he decided the comic book convention and pop culture carnival was the perfect place to drop a little bit of news.
"I thought it might be worth mentioning a film that I'm developing, at Fox, which you guys might be excited about," Hawley said. "I'll just say two words to you. The first one is 'Doctor' and the second is 'Doom.'"
Needless to say, fans were pretty excited. Clearly Hawley's interest in the comic book culture isn't limited to his very well-received take on "Legion." And since Hawley's vision is so deeply different from the source material, here's hoping he brings that new feel to the much needed world of superhero movie making.
Just imagine the dance sequence possibilities!