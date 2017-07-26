The cast of "Riverdale" talk Season 2, dream 'ships and supernatural twists at Comic-Con. (Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

"Will 'Riverdale' go supernatural?" That's the question fans can't seem to stop asking — especially since the hit CW show seems perfectly set up to introduce zombies, a certain teenage witch and other otherworldly elements into its deliciously twisted take on the classic Archie comics. When they stopped by the L.A. Times studio at Comic-Con, the cast members swore they weren't just putting on their poker faces to avoid giving anything away. “We don’t need to practice a poker face,” laughed Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge. What about zombies? “That’s not happening!” Co-star Casey Cott sees the potential — even if it might not happen any time soon. “There is a very mythical element to our show that supernaturalism is possible — I think it is possible,” he said. “But right now it’s fun to have this thriller aspect.”

The problem with going supernatural so soon, even if it's what "Riverdale" fans crave? “I think when it goes there, it doesn’t really come back," said Cole Sprouse, who plays narrator and resident Riverdale amateur sleuth Jughead Jones. "I think it will break the world a little bit." "We have to ask ourselves, and the creative staff has to ask themselves if they ever do choose to include a supernatural element, how do they do it without destroying the universe that has already been built?” He cautioned against fans "bullying" creators into writing the things they want to see, rather than trusting in the show's vision. “The key to continuing to make an interesting kind of narrative for season 2," said Sprouse, "is to stick to your guns.”

Bughead alert! Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart bring "Riverdale" to Comic-Con —click for more photos from the L.A. Times studio (Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

After a whirlwind day at Comic-Con where they joined showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on the CW's "Riverdale" panel to answer fan questions and drop a Season 2 trailer, the cast members were experts at keeping mum about the things fans are dying to know after that dramatic Season 1 finale. They kept tight-lipped about Fred Andrews' fate ("but Luke Perry is breathing in this world somewhere," Madelaine Petsch offered) and went over their dream "Riverdale" 'ships. "Nana Rose and Pop Tate!" "Josie and Reggie!" "Cheryl... with anyone?" "Hot Dog and Jughead," a pairing henceforth lovingly dubbed HotJug. Or would it be JugDog?" "This is a spoiler," said Sprouse. "Hot Dog does make a reappearance.”

"Riverdale"'s Camila Mendes and KJ Apa at Comic-Con 2017 — click for more photos from the Los Angeles Times studio (Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)