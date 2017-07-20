See how 'Rocko’s Modern Life' has been updated for 2017

The first footage of the "Rocko's Modern Life" resurrection has debuted at Comic-Con. If you were looking for a way to blend your love of nostalgia with a hatred for all things 2017, then this is the movie for you.

Officially titled "Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling," the feature film jettisons Rocko (Carlos Alazraqui), Heffer (Tom Kenny), Doug Filbert (Doug Lawrence) and the rest of the gang to present day. And everyone's favorite wallaby is having a difficult time adjusting.