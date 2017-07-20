It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
See how 'Rocko’s Modern Life' has been updated for 2017
|Meredith Woerner
The first footage of the "Rocko's Modern Life" resurrection has debuted at Comic-Con. If you were looking for a way to blend your love of nostalgia with a hatred for all things 2017, then this is the movie for you.
Officially titled "Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling," the feature film jettisons Rocko (Carlos Alazraqui), Heffer (Tom Kenny), Doug Filbert (Doug Lawrence) and the rest of the gang to present day. And everyone's favorite wallaby is having a difficult time adjusting.