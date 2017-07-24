ENTERTAINMENT

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has ended, but the news is still rolling in. Who walked away from the world's largest pop culture party a big winner? And who just walked away? We're rounding up the greatest moments (and cosplay) from this year's Comic-Con.

The greatest cosplay of Comic-Con 2017

Gender swaps, genre mash-ups and "punk" versions of your favorite Batman characters, the cosplay creativity on display at this year's Comic-Con was truly worthy of being labeled "epic." 

Take a video look back at some of the greatest cosplay on display from Comic-Con 2017. 

BEST COSPLAY OF COMIC-CON GALLERY 2017 HERE >>>>>

Latest updates

