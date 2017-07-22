'Star Trek: Discovery' panel reveals new family connections

The cast and creators of "Star Trek: Discovery" came armed with plenty of treats for fans who made it out to the show's spotlight presentation on Saturday at Comic-Con. In addition to debuting a brand new trailer, the cast shared some details about the show that had yet to be revealed.

The "Discovery" cast members in attendance included Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and James Frain. The actors were joined by producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin, and Akiva Goldsman in the panel moderated by Rainn Wilson who will play classic "Trek" character Harry Mudd.

Martin-Green, who plays the show's lead Michael Burnham, proved she was cut out for everything Starfleet represents very early during the event when she was asked to address the backlash against "Discovery's" open push for diversity.

"'Star Trek' has always been [a champion] of diversity and of universality and of unity. I truly believe it's one of the main reasons why it is so important to so many people still to this day," said Martin-Green. "And if you say you love the legacy of 'Star Trek' but you don't love that, then you've missed it."

"I encourage you to join with us," Martin-Green continued, offering an olive branch to the detractors. "Come on the journey with us. Hopefully, it will help you learn something about yourself and the people around you because that's what our story does."

But what excited "Star Trek" fans the most were the details revealed by the cast and creators.

It turns out Martin-Green's Michael is not just Sarek's protege in the show -- their relationship is much more familial.

"I was basically committed to [Capt. Georgiou] through my surrogate dad, Sarek," said Martin-Green when asked about how Michael came to serve under Michelle Yeoh's character. "That's a little bit of a reveal."

"I was raised on Vulcan by him and Amanda [Grayson] after the murder of my parents," Martin-Green said.

Speaking of relationships, Rapp announced his character, the first openly gay character in a "Star Trek" television series, will indeed have a romantic interest.

"Wilson Cruz will be playing my love interest. My partner," Rapp revealed. "We're both officers on the ship." Rapp also shared that Cruz's character is a fellow a scientist.

Finally, fans also learned that they might want to spend some time before the "Star Trek: Discovery" premiere brushing up on their Klingon. The warrior-species will be speaking actual Klingon so those without proficiency should be prepared to read subtitles.

As a bonus, here is footage of Jones, who plays the tall Kelpian Saru, demonstrating his character's unique strut. Saru is not only extremely tall, he has hooves.