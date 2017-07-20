Thomas Willeford of Harrisonburg Pa., came to Comic-Con in 2014 dressed as Steampunk Iron Man circa 1889.

It’s that time again. The 2017 edition of Comic-Con is here. For those making the pop-culture pilgrimage to San Diego, expect the streets to be packed with cosplayers, comic book fans, collectible hunters and all stripes of genre entertainment enthusiasts.

This year, Netflix joins the Hollywood heavyweights on a quest to wow the denizens of Hall H. Fox has also returned after a year away from SDCC, joining Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. in hopes of attracting audiences to tentpole movies.

Nostalgia is the name of the game this year, with revivals of classics including “Rocko's Modern Life,” “Invader Zim” and “DuckTales" as well as reunions including “Battlestar Galactica” and “Stargate” peppering the programming.

Here’s a small sampling of our curated panel list, which we agonized over trying to select "just the right" balance.

WEDNESDAY

Special Sneak Peek Screenings (Ballroom 20, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

This chance to get the earliest looks at Warner Bros. TV pilots during Comic-Con is a preview night staple. This year’s lineup includes the premieres of “Krypton,” “Black Lightining,” “Unikitty!”, a new hourlong episode of “Teen Titans Go!” and more.

THURSDAY

Spotlight on Erica Henderson (Room 32AB, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Fans of “The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl” and “Jughead” will want to make sure to attend this Erica Henderson spotlight. The Eisner Award-nominated artist will join Eisner-nominated writer John Allison (“Giant Days,” “Bad Machinery”) for a conversation about comics, fashion and more.

FRIDAY

“Rick and Morty” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m.)

It’s been months since the “Rick and Morty” April Fools' prank, so hopefully this panel will tide fans over until the next new episode of the show’s third season airs.

“Game of Thrones” panel and Q&A session (Hall H, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” is finally underway, and fans are bursting at the seams with questions and theories about what will happen. The cast may now be seasoned pros at teasing the show without really giving any secrets away, but why miss the chance to see a new clip or behind-the-scenes reel?

“Marvel's The Defenders” (Hall H, 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and … what was his name again? Oh, yeah, Iron Fist. Marvel fans won’t want to miss the chance to get a first look at MCU’s street-level superheroes finally teaming up in their joint series.

SATURDAY

“Riverdale” special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20, 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)

Who shot Fred Andrews? Though the “Riverdale” cast and producers are unlikely to just give fans all the answers, this panel should provide an idea about what to forward to in Season 2. “Riverdale” diehards should also consider hitting up the Archie Comics panel from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 4.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation (Hall H, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

“Ready Player One.” “Blade Runner 2019.” “Justice League.” “Aquaman.” Be there.

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Ballroom 20, 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.)

The panel Trekkies cannot afford to miss, with the cast and crew of the upcoming show. At SDCC 2016, Bryan Fuller debuted the first look at Discovery, the spaceship at the center of “Star Trek: Discovery.” One year later, the cast has been revealed, the premiere (finally) approaches and Fuller is no longer the showrunner attached to the project.

“Black Lightning” special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20, 4:50 p.m. - 5:10 p.m.)

Fans can catch the “Black Lightning” presentation during the block of the CW’s superhero programming panels.

Marvel Studios (Hall H, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is back to showcase more of the MCU. Among the things to look out for are new trailers, never-before-seen clips and casting announcements. Just give us more “Black Panther” footage.

“Broad City” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

“Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer at SDCC? Yas queen!

SUNDAY

“Doctor Who” (Hall H, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Season 10 of “Doctor Who” marked the last hurrah for showrunner Steven Moffatt and 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi. Joining the departing pair are cast members Pearl Mackie (Bill), Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy) and writer and actor Mark Gatiss. Could the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, or the new showrunner, Chris Chibnall, make a surprise appearance?

Super Asian America (Room 29AB, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Panelists discuss the state of Asians in pop culture, from Hollywood’s habit of adapting (and whitewashing) Asian stories to the success of shows such as “Master of None” and “Into the Badlands.”

