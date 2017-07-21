'We didn’t really know if we should do this panel today' — 'Walking Dead' creators talk new season, loss of crew member

“We’re hear to talk to you tonight about our friend John Bernecker,” said executive producer Scott Gimple of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” to kick off their panel in Hall H.

Gimple went on to glowingly speak of the late stuntman and his work on the show as well as “Hunger Games,” “Get Out” and “Black Panther,” as creator Robert Kirkman sat at his side. Bernecker died “doing something he loved” on set last Wednesday, Gimple said, going on to describe how beloved he was in the stuntman community.

Given that loss, Gimple said, “We didn’t really know if we should do this panel today, but we wanted to be here for you, and we wanted to tell you about John, and we wanted to show you what we’ve all been working on.”

The lights then went down for the new season’s trailer (warning: adult language), which offered its usual pleasures for “Walking Dead” fans. What’s in store, other than Negan’s concerns that everyone is wearing pants suitable for soiling? The war rages on, Daryl rides a motorcycle, Shiva the tiger roars and many walkers and their expensively rendered decay meet violent (second) endings. In short, all the things fans love.

Then came the Q&A. One early highlight addressed the show’s oppressive darkness, as someone asked “Do you ever crave a comedic scene?”

“I’ve been pushing for a musical episode for years,” Norman Reedus (Daryl) said wryly, which led into a somewhat random follow-up question of whether there could ever be an onscreen karaoke night in Alexandria for the show.

“First of all, every night is karaoke night for Negan,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan said of his murderous character. “He’s having fun.”

One fan, greeted as “the button lady” because of what looked to be a bulletproof vest of buttons across her chest, asked if anyone had a memorable experience watching a George Romero film, referencing another loss in the extended family of “The Walking Dead.”

“They all obviously mean a lot to me," said Kirkman, who went on to say he watched "Night of the Living Dead" growing up in Kentucky. "Just to go on that ride for the first time, to see what it is a zombie story can be," he said. "Leading all the way to the insanely poignant ending. I was instantly in love with the genre and instantly in love with the man as a filmmaker. I couldn't be more upset about that loss.”

A bit of politics briefly entered the room later as one fan, asked if he had a follow-up, posed the question of whether anyone had any opinions about President Trump. He was playfully shooed away.

“Let’s not bring the room down,” Kirkman said quickly. “Vote in 2018.”