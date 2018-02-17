Did You Hear ...? 'Black Panther' roars, Aniston and Theroux call it quits and more from the week in entertainment

The "Charles in Charge" star and the two former castmates who are accusing him of bad behavior from 30 years ago had dueling press conferences this week: First, with fellow accuser Nicole Eggert and attorney Lisa Bloom at his side, a shaken Alexander Polinsky said Baio pantsed him in front of the crew and called him homophobic names after Polinsky saw the star allegedly misconducting himself backstage with Eggert. Then Baio's team — Scott wasn't there — read a statement from the actor, called for an end to the "publicity charade" and then presented evidence they said refuted the allegations against him. Think that's the end of it? We don't either.