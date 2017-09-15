If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then Sunday's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Emmy awards by the numbers: Which series won the most trophies in its first season? (It's not 'Game of Thrones')
|Christie D'Zurilla
With so many nominees in so many categories over 69 years, Emmys statistics can be sliced any number of ways. Here, for those who might need a quick factoid to toss out during a commercial break, are nine that might come in handy.
27: Categories to be recognized during Sunday night's show.
111: Nominations for HBO, the network that got the most.
22: Nominations each for "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld," the shows leading the pack.
6: Episodes submitted by each show for consideration in the drama series and comedy series categories.
41: Categories recognized during last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys.
44: Emmys won by CBS in 1974, a number that stands as the most for a single network in a single year.
5: Wins each for "SNL," "Westworld" and "Stranger Things" at the 69th Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend.
38: Emmys won over the years by "Game of Thrones," which has the most of any series ever (but won't be adding any tonight).
9: Emmys given in 2000 to "The West Wing," which holds the record for most trophies won by a series in its first season.