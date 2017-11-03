Former 'Bachelorette' producer Becky Steenhoek talks about sexual harassment lawsuit on 'Today'

Former "Bachelorette" producer Becky Steenhoek, who is suing Warner Bros., spoke out about her allegations of sexual harassment on Friday.

"I was just getting asked a lot of personal questions, that had no relevancy to the show or really my job description," Steenhoek explained on "Megyn Kelly Today."

The Iowa native was hired on the hit ABC show in 2014 and was promoted to producer in the 2016 season featuring "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher. The questions, she said, had a sexually explicit nature and covered such topics as anal or oral sex, masturbation and her personal grooming habits, among others. The people engaged in the conversations, she alleged, were the show's executive producers, her supervisor and Fletcher.

"These were conversations that were happening daily. We never even talked really about our jobs, nothing revolving around the show," she told Kelly.

"And it was just something that made me feel very uncomfortable and very kind of violated and it wasn't something again, that had any relevancy to the show. It didn't have anything to do with how I was doing my job."

Steenhoek said she knew the franchise was often salacious and "pushed boundaries," but she didn't expect to be engaged in such conversations herself.