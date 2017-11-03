Former 'Bachelorette' producer Becky Steenhoek talks about sexual harassment lawsuit on 'Today'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Former "Bachelorette" producer Becky Steenhoek, who is suing Warner Bros., spoke out about her allegations of sexual harassment on Friday.
"I was just getting asked a lot of personal questions, that had no relevancy to the show or really my job description," Steenhoek explained on "Megyn Kelly Today."
The Iowa native was hired on the hit ABC show in 2014 and was promoted to producer in the 2016 season featuring "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher. The questions, she said, had a sexually explicit nature and covered such topics as anal or oral sex, masturbation and her personal grooming habits, among others. The people engaged in the conversations, she alleged, were the show's executive producers, her supervisor and Fletcher.
"These were conversations that were happening daily. We never even talked really about our jobs, nothing revolving around the show," she told Kelly.
"And it was just something that made me feel very uncomfortable and very kind of violated and it wasn't something again, that had any relevancy to the show. It didn't have anything to do with how I was doing my job."
Steenhoek said she knew the franchise was often salacious and "pushed boundaries," but she didn't expect to be engaged in such conversations herself.
According to the lawsuit she filed against Warner Bros. and five of the show's producers on Monday, when she complained to her supervisor, she was fired. In the suit, she alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, which Warner Bros. said were "thoroughly investigated" earlier this year.
The studio said its findings "did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place." Warner Bros. and NZK Productions, which produces the reality show, have since filed for arbitration.
"They don't get a pass, because there is no reason to question Becky about her personal sexual life. That has nothing to do with the creative process, despite what 'The Bachelor' is claiming," said her attorney Michael Morrison, who appeared on the Friday program via remote satellite.
"This is about taking on the girl from Iowa, the conservative girl, and it is basically a way for them to – you know, she is the butt of the joke, it is enjoyable to them. This is all about bullying," he said.