'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 trailer announces premiere date

Apr. 30, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
- TV
The first season of “13 Reasons Why” may have ended where it started, but the story is just beginning.
On Monday Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of its popular series, which included the premiere date as well as teased what’s to come for the community still reeling from Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide.
Set to Depeche Mode’s “I Feel You,” the trailer promises that “the tapes were just the beginning.” The somber montage shows glimpses of inner turmoil, physical injuries, threatening notes and more as the lawsuit against Liberty High is preparing to unfold. And it seems somebody is trying to keep the truth behind Hannah’s death from being revealed.
Apr. 30, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
- Music
Bonnie Raitt is giving people something to talk about, announcing that she is unable to join the first leg of James Taylor’s tour as scheduled due to an unspecified “medical situation.”
A statement posted on the blues singer’s Facebook page announced the news Monday, explaining that the issue came to light during Raitt’s annual physical and surgery is expected soon.
However, “The prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected,” the statement said.
Apr. 30, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
If you did anything other than watch cable news or read the internet over the weekend, this Monday likely greeted you with a single, overriding question: Who is Michelle Wolf, and why is everyone yelling at her?
First off, good for you for leaving the house this weekend. It feels like spring has finally sprung, doesn’t it? Almost as if you could throw off the chains of early 2018 and be free of the roiling toxicity of any and all things having to do with Washington, D.C.
Sorry. You’re obviously not getting off that easy, since you’re here trying to figure out who Michelle Wolf is.
Apr. 30, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- TV
Harrison Snyder, a juror in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, said Monday there was one thing that stood out to him in his decision to vote for a guilty verdict.
“It was his deposition, really,” Snyder said on “Good Morning America.” “Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women — young women — in order to have sex with them.”
The comic was convicted Thursday in Philadelphia on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. It was the second trial on the charges after the first one ended last year in a mistrial.
Apr. 30, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
- TV
- Awards
These women are “The Real” deal.
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley took home the award for entertainment talk host for “The Real” at the Daytime Emmy Awards held in Pasadena on Sunday night.
It’s the first Emmy win for the series, which launched into national syndication in 2014.
Apr. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
For 10 years, I fought against being a star because of all the paperwork it would entail. And I was right. There is a terrible lot of paperwork.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cloris Leachman, Outspoken Original
Apr. 29, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There's a kind of liberty when you let go of your vanity and pay attention to your character. I want whatever I do for the rest of my life to be excellent or not to be done at all. By excellent, I mean it has to be really honest.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Kate Mulgrew of 'OITNB' shows her softer side in 'Born With Teeth’
Apr. 28, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Several prominent MSNBC news personalities have spoken out in support of veteran NBC newsman Tom Brokaw, just days after he was accused of sexual harassment.
Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell were among the more than 60 women who signed a letter released Friday night stating that Brokaw “has treated each of us with fairness and respect.”
Mika Brzezinski, co-host of “Morning Joe,” tweeted her agreement with the letter after its publication.
Apr. 28, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Today’s edition of “As Kanye West Turns” features an unlikely combination: new babies, new beats and an old plastic surgeon.
West and John Legend’s friendship was in the spotlight this week after the Chicago rapper publicized private texts between the two in which Legend urged West to reconsider the latter’s support for President Trump.
The friends seemed to work things out with love, with wives Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen joking about their weekend dinner plans in the aftermath.
Apr. 28, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Birthdays
I think there is this situation in my generation where we come into power because the culture has created the opportunities for that now, and we have had, perhaps, the education. But as little girls, not all of us were raised from birth knowing that we would step into those positions. So there is an untapped ability to assume power, and when you are thrown into that position, you have to discover it.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sci-fi’s savior