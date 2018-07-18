Cher has a new record on the way — or should we say an oldies record? — inspired by her experience in the “Mamma Mia!” sequel that comes out Friday.

“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the movie], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she said Tuesday on the “Today” show.

“It's not what you'd think of when you think of ABBA,” she said, “ ’cause I did it in a different way.”