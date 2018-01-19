'Action Comics' will bring back Superman's red trunks, and welcome Brian Michael Bendis to DC Comics

Superman returns to a more classic look in Action Comics' upcoming issue No. 1,000.

“Action Comics,” the series that introduced Superman to the world and is credited with starting the superhero genre, is publishing issue No. 1,000 in a grand fashion. The Man of Steel is getting a new costume, and DC Comics will debut highly sought-after writer Brian Michael Bendis.

The first issue of Bendis’ reign at DC will be available at comics retailers and digitally on April 18. For years, Bendis’ name was synonymous with Marvel Comics after he worked on books such as “The Avengers” and helped to create now-popular characters such as Miles Morales and Jessica Jones.

After recently signing an exclusive deal with DC Comics, he’ll be inspired by a whole new pool of heroes and villains.

First up will be the last son of Krypton.

Joining him in crafting a 10-page Superman story that also promises to bring back the iconic red trunks of Kal-El is DC publisher and artist Jim Lee. Superman went away from the classic look for a while, including the textured, cinematic costume worn by Henry Cavill in last year’s “Justice League” and other onscreen iterations.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Superman’s enduring popularity than to give him a look that combines some new accents with the most iconic feature of his classic design,” Lee said in a statement.

The issue will include two, 15-page stories from other teams of DC talent: “Superman” writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Pat Gleason, and “Action Comics” writer and artist Dan Jurgens.

An event issue like this is bound to have many contributors, with DC even bringing in the original “Superman” movie director, Richard Donner, and DC Entertainment executive and New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns.

DC’s Marv Wolfman also will script a story based on unpublished art by Curt Swan, the Golden and Silver Age artist who defined the look of Superman from the late 1930s until around 1970.