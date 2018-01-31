Scott Baio again denies 'Charles in Charge' costar's allegations that he sexually abused her as a minor

Jan. 31, 2018, 9:34 a.m.
“Charles in Charge” star Scott Baio appeared on ”Good Morning America” on Wednesday to deny former costar Nicole Eggert’s allegations that he began sexually abusing her when she was 14.
“She lied at the time. I’m trying to figure out which time she’s lying and which time she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit and I can’t keep up with it quite honestly,” Baio told ABC News’ Amy Robach.
Eggert, 46, also accused Baio of later having sex with her as a minor and said she lied about the story over the years to protect the legacy of the show. Baio, 57, said he did “absolutely nothing” to his costar.
Jan. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Jan. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Roughly three months after halting production in response to sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, Netflix’s “House of Cards” has officially resumed production on its sixth and final season — and it’s adding Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to the mix.
Lane and Kinnear will play siblings in the forthcoming season, according to information Netflix released Wednesday morning. No further details about their characters were provided.
Production on the final season of the series, whose first five seasons followed power-hungry Frank Underwood (Spacey) and his ascension to the presidency, kicked back up Wednesday after coming to a halt last fall.
Jan. 31, 2018, 4:26 a.m.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels stopped just short of saying on television Tuesday night that she had sex with President Trump in the early days of his marriage to Melania Trump.
In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Daniels said she did not authorize a signed statement under her name denying the affair, which was spread online Tuesday by several media outlets.
Kimmel read highlights from In Touch Weekly magazine's transcript of a 2011 interview with Daniels, including graphic details of her having sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel. Kimmel asked Daniels whether any of it was true.
Jan. 30, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Stephen Colbert went live Tuesday night to deliver some thoughts of his own about the state of the union.
“The Late Show” was live for the first time since February 2017, when it pulled out all the stops after President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. (CBS’ live broadcast after the State of the Union speech was delayed on the West Coast, airing at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. This report was based on the East Coast feed.)
Colbert had his work cut out for him in trying to analyze roughly 90 minutes of the president’s oration in just an hour. But he made the best of it by ramping up the jokes to a mile a minute.
Jan. 30, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s recent thoughts on women in the music industry were taken out of context, he says.
Portnow came under fire after his comments Sunday regarding the lack of female representation at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
“It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” Portnow told Variety.
Jan. 30, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Another city rooted in DC Comics lore will get a live-action spotlight. The executive producers of “Gotham” will explore the world of "Metropolis" in a live-action drama series that will air on the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.
Set in the City of Tomorrow before the arrival of Superman, "Metropolis" follows Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.
Another pre-Superman show, “Krypton,” is set to launch March 21 on SyFy. Besides the obvious Man of Steel connection, the shows are not related.
Jan. 30, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
Kirsten Dunst is pregnant — at least we’re fairly certain she is.
On Tuesday, images of the “Fargo” star cradling a baby bump in a Rodarte campaign seemingly confirmed months of speculation that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé and costar Jesse Plemons.
A rep for Dunst declined to comment on the pregnancy, telling The Times, “The photos speak for themselves.”
Jan. 30, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has welcomed twin baby girls, making her a mother of three daughters.
The kiddos were born “in the early hours” of Monday, the proud and thankful country music star shared on Instagram.
“We can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” wrote Scott, 31, captioning an image of the girls’ newborn hats. “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins”
Jan. 30, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
Move over, Ant-Man, and let the Wasp show you how it’s done.
The first trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has been released, and it spotlights what fans have known all along: Hope van Dyne has been more than ready for a super suit of her own.
This sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” takes place after the events of the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War,” which saw Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang — recruited by Cap for his rogue mission — fight alongside and against the various Avengers.