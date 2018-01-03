Actress Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner are married

Emma Portner, left, and Ellen Page arrive at the "Flatliners" premiere Sept. 27, 2017, in downtown Los Angeles.

Ellen Page and girlfriend Emma Portner are married, the “Flatliners” actress’ reps confirmed Wednesday.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Page said on Instagram, sharing a picture of their hands, both wearing wedding bands.

Portner, a 23-year-old dancer and choreographer from New York, and Page, 30, have been couple-y since July. That’s when they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood on the day Page’s docuseries “Gaycation” was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the outstanding unstructured reality program category.