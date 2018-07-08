The French actress Emmanuelle Seigner has written a searing open letter in support of her embattled husband, director Roman Polanski, in response to what she describes as an “offensive proposal” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ that she join its ranks.
The organization, which oversees the Academy Awards, is in the midst of an initiative to diversify its white male-dominant voting membership. Last month, the Academy invited 928 entertainment industry professionals to join its membership, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dave Chappelle and Tiffany Haddish.
Seigner, who is best known in the U.S. for her work in Julian Schnabel’s “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” won’t be one of them. In response to the invite, she criticized the Academy in a letter to the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche for what she described as “the insufferable hypocrisy” in its dealings with Polanski.
Zac Efron’s new hairstyle is catching some attention, but it’s not exactly the type he probably had wanted.
The “Greatest Showman” star took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a black-and-white photo showing off his new blond dreadlocks.
“Just for fun,” the actor, 30, wrote.
Elvis Costello canceled the six remaining shows of his summer European tour with his band, the Imposters, on Friday, revealing that he had undergone surgery for a “small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy” and recovery required his full attention.
The 63-year-old singer released a statement via his website. He said he had received the diagnosis from his doctor six weeks ago and, upon learning that surgery recommended three to four weeks of recovery, was delighted to continue with the tour as scheduled.
“It was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances on a nightly basis but by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed,” he wrote.
Idris Elba is merging into the “Fast and Furious” family.
The “Luther” star is in final negotiations to play a villain in the forthcoming Universal spinoff, “Hobbs and Shaw,” starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, The Times confirmed Thursday.
The SAG- and Golden Globe-winning actor is currently in production on his Netflix comedy series, “Turn Up Charlie,” which he created, stars in and also executive produces.
Video of a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episode in which comedian Andy Dick groped Ivanka Trump when they appeared on the show in 2007, has fired up the internet anew this week.
Just days after Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly squeezing a stranger’s backside twice on a Los Angeles sidewalk, the video featuring the infamous encounter began making the rounds.
In the clip, posted by a YouTube user in 2011, Trump is talking to Kimmel when Dick interrupts her.
Madame President Claire Underwood sent a message to her “House of Cards” husband, President Frank Underwood, on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Happy Independence Day,” Underwood said. “To me.”
To celebrate the Fourth of July, Netflix’s hit show shared a short but triumphant teaser for its sixth and final season expected later this year. With the hashtag #MyTurn, the clip featured only Claire Underwood (played by Emmy winner Robin Wright) and excluded Frank (Kevin Spacey).
Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have reportedly reached a private settlement with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, who had been charged with stalking Giuggioli after a brief affair.
The out-of-court settlement was reached “in the best interests of their families,” lawyers for the Firths and Brancaccia said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.
The two parties also asked an Italian court to postpone a preliminary hearing for the case in order to formalize the agreement, the statement said, and neither party would be making any additional public statements about the matter.