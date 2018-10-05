In the world of “Big Hero 6,” nothing’s impossible. At least according to Tadashi Hamada, who seems to be back and checking up on his younger brother Hiro in the show’s special Halloween episode.

“It’s been really, really satisfying and incredible voicing Tadashi again,” said Daniel Henney in an exclusive new featurette that The Times is debuting. The actor notes that Hiro’s bond with his older brother was so strong that even after Tadashi’s death, his presence has still been felt throughout the series.