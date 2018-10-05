Actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among the 300 demonstrators arrested on Capitol Hill on Thursday while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," Ratajkowski tweeted.
“I Feel Pretty” star Schumer shared a series of photos from the protest on Instagram late Thursday in which she was photographed holding up her fist while being escorted out by a police officer.
Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow are bringing Hillary and Bill Clinton to a Broadway stage in April.
The Tony- and Emmy-winning actors will play the political power couple in the play “Hillary and Clinton,” producer Scott Rudin said in a statement Thursday.
The new play by Lucas Hnath, who was nominated for a Tony Award for “A Doll’s House — Part 2,” is set in New Hampshire during the early days of 2008 and “examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability,” according to a press statement.
Ben Affleck has completed a 40-day stay in a rehab facility to treat his alcohol addiction and confirmed Thursday that he remains in outpatient care.
The two-time Oscar winner shared the development on Instagram in a post that thanked his family, colleagues and fans for their support.
“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” the 46-year-old actor wrote.
With the upcoming anniversary of the #MeToo movement and the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford dominating the cultural conversation, daytime host Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about sexual abuse she experienced when she was younger.
DeGeneres turned into an interview subject on her own show when her guest, the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, recently asked how she felt about this moment in history.
“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it and who say, ‘how do you not remember exactly what day it was…?’” DeGeneres said in an interview recorded on Wednesday and scheduled to air on Friday.
Veteran film and television star Alan Alda is slated to be the next recipient of the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award.
SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest labor union, will present the award to the “MASH” star during the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 27, the organization announced Thursday.
Alda, 82, is an Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, producer and long-time advocate for science communication. He’s to be the 55th recipient of the union’s highest tribute, joining recent honorees such as Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno.
No presidential alert was needed to inform late-night viewers about what the hosts really thought of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new emergency alert text message, which allows the president to issue a warning about a crisis, such as a missile launch or tsunami.
“Is there really an emergency so big that everyone in America … [has] to hear about it at the same time? What is that big?” Stephen Colbert asked on “The Late Show.” “Is it the death asteroid? Is it Thanos? If it’s Thanos, please, no spoilers.”
Colbert devoted a segment of his CBS show to breaking down how to opt out of the reportedly not opt-outable alert system, which appeared on mobile phones across the nation at 11:18 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday.
“RBG,” the hit documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is heading back to theaters this month for free screenings in select cities.
Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, the American Civil Liberties Union and Rock the Vote will host free screenings in California, Florida and Texas cities on Oct. 29, a little more than a week before the critical midterm elections on Nov. 6.
Southern California residents can see the film at the Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 in Irvine.
In the world of “Big Hero 6,” nothing’s impossible. At least according to Tadashi Hamada, who seems to be back and checking up on his younger brother Hiro in the show’s special Halloween episode.
“It’s been really, really satisfying and incredible voicing Tadashi again,” said Daniel Henney in an exclusive new featurette that The Times is debuting. The actor notes that Hiro’s bond with his older brother was so strong that even after Tadashi’s death, his presence has still been felt throughout the series.
“It’s so much fun to play him,” Henney added. “He’s an amazing character.”