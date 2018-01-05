'Animaniacs' reboot headed to Hulu for 2020 premiere

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are ready to break out of the Warner Bros. Studios’ water tower once again.

Hulu announced Thursday that it is rebooting “Animaniacs,” along with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, with a two-season straight-to-series order.

The original “Animaniacs” aired from 1993 to 1998 and followed the adventures of the wildly energetic and wacky (not to mention musical) Warner brothers and their Warner sister. Each show generally comprised multiple mini-episodes featuring select fan-favorite characters, including Pinky and the Brain, Slappy Squirrel and the Goodfeathers.

The new “Animaniacs” will be Hulu’s first family-oriented original series. In addition to Yakko, Wakko and Dot Warner, the announcement teased appearances by Pinky and the Brain — the lab rats with aspirations to rule the world — in each episode.

Steven Spielberg is set to return as executive producer. Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series president Sam Register and Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also have EP roles.

The new show is scheduled to premiere in 2020. If the wait seems daunting, don’t worry: Hulu also announced it is now the exclusive streaming home of the original “Animaniacs,” along with “Pinky and the Brain” (plus “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain”) and “Tiny Toon Adventures.”

That means 99 old-school “Animaniacs” episodes are available to tide fans over.