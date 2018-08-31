Fantasia Barrino-Taylor performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Angela Weiss / AFP)

The first thing Fantasia Barrino-Taylor did when she came out to sing for Aretha was to take her own shoes off. This service was the heart and soul of the music world today, and no pair of high heels was going to get in her way to pay tribute.

Barrino-Taylor gave the ceremony’s most intense, fiery performance so far —by a mile. Few other vocalists on that stage (save maybe Yolanda Adams and, of course, the deceased) could match her pure gospel power. So her selections from Franklin’s landmark “Amazing Grace” live album were the truest songs she could have chosen.

Opening with a reverent rendition of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” Barrino-Taylor continued the ceremony’s grateful, consoling tone. “When you're down and troubled, and you need some loving care / And nothing, nothing is going right, close your eyes and think of me.” The intended, of course, is God, but today it might well have been Franklin as well.