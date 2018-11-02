Chance the Rapper performs during a memorial concert for Mac Miller. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In the thick of the crowd at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday night, a whole row of young men finally sat down after the longest drive of their lives. They’d made it to L.A. in a caravan from their college in North Dakota, on a madcap impulse trip to see a memorial to the most important musician in all of their young lives: the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

“We had planned this months ago, but we couldn’t find tickets. But on Monday we got a [direct message] from a guy selling them, and we immediately drove 30 hours here,” said Mason Thompson, 20. “I’ve been a fan since I was in seventh grade.”

That’s the kind of devotion that Miller stirred up in a whole generation of young fans, many of whom had listened to Miller for almost as long as they’d been aware of music. For this crowd, they grew up with Miller as he matured from a wisecracking “frat-rap” prodigy into an introspective, ambitious musician beloved by everyone from jazz-fusion experimentalist Thundercat and blues-rocker John Mayer to rappers as esteemed as Vince Staples, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott.