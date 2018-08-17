Disney announced Friday that the new animated series will kick off on Oct. 7. The network also released a first-look trailer for the one-hour premiere titled “The Recruit.”

“Star Wars Resistance” follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Or, as described in the trailer, to “blend in [and] find out who’s loyal to the good guys and who isn’t.”