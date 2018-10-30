Ava DuVernay will direct a multipart documentary about late pop legend Prince for Netflix.
The “Selma” and “A Wrinkle In Time” director will be supported by the musician’s estate on the project, using archival footage and previously unreleased material from the singer-songwriter’s archives spanning his entire life, The Times has confirmed.
“Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music,” the filmmaker tweeted on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports that she had signed on to the project.
When I first started doing interviews I would say when you are 55 you finally put it all together. And it turned out that was absolutely true about me.
Fox has collected a crowd-pleasing lead cast for “Rent.”
Not surprisingly, the broadcast network’s live presentation of the Broadway smash will star standout performers from Fox’s “Grease: Live” and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” — Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher and Brandon Victor Dixon — as well as actress Kiersey Clemons (“Hearts Beat Loud”). Fisher and Dixon have “Hamilton!” cred as well.
Hudgens and Clemons will play girlfriends Maureen Johnson and Joanne Jefferson, respectively. Dixon will portray computer scientist Tom Collins, and Fisher will play aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen, who also serves as the rock musical’s narrator.
“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie stayed on-air for the third hour of the morning show on Monday following the network’s Friday announcement that “Megyn Kelly Today” had been canceled.
“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show,” Kotb said at the top of that hour. “As it evolves, we want you to know the entire ‘Today’ family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”
Kelly was booted after she commented on Tuesday’s show that it was not inappropriate for white people to darken their skin tone as part of a Halloween costume. The comments triggered a public backlash and criticism from her colleagues at the network.
Demi Lovato is 90 days sober, according to her mom, Dianna De La Garza.
“She has 90 days,” De La Garza said on Maria Menounos’ Sirius XM show on Friday. “I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work…It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”
The milestone comes after the 26-year-old was hospitalized in July for an apparent overdose. Sources told The Times that firefighters treated Lovato with Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose. TMZ initially reported that the “Complicated” singer appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose, and the website’s report was among the first tips Lovato’s mom had about the incident.
Longtime frenemies Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon went to Game 5 of the World Series and all they got were these stupid T-shirts.
The rivaling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and the Oscar winner were among the many famous faces in the stands at Dodger Stadium for the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
On brand with their protracted feud, which began in Kimmel’s early days on ABC when he tried to lure bigger talent to his fledgling talk show, these two sat together and wore novelty “I’m With Stupid” shirts to highlight their mutual love-loathe relationship. Kimmel’s was Dodger blue, while Damon’s was red for the Sox, who ultimately won the series 4-1.
I don't consider myself funny. I consider myself silly. I just tell the truth and my truth comes out in a way that makes people laugh.
Despite the threat of arrest, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters made a political statement during a concert on the eve of Brazil’s presidential election, advocating against the country’s right-wing front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
During his “Us+Them” show in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday night, Waters urged concertgoers not to vote for Bolsonaro, the candidate from the Social Liberal Party.
Before the concert, the Electoral Court of Parana, the Brazilian state where Waters was performing, warned the musician that if he failed to comply with the law, which strictly forbids all campaigning past 10 p.m., he could face arrest and jail time.
I am abhorrently selfish when it comes to making movies.... I can't recall when I did see a movie I was in, I can't recall it being a pleasurable experience.
My mother and father had never been to a movie until they went to see my first film. They stayed all day and watched it over and over.
