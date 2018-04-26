Avicii's family releases new statement on DJ's death: 'He could not go on any longer'

Apr. 26, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
The family of Avicii has released a new statement regarding the world-famous deejay’s untimely death at age 28.
The Swedish EDM superstar, whose birth name was Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman. Details surrounding his death have not been revealed, though Oman officials have ruled out foul play.
Released Thursday, the family’s latest statement doesn’t specify the circumstances of Avicii’s death, although some language suggests that the Grammy winner may have committed suicide.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Say what you will about Donald Trump’s presidency, it sure makes for interesting times.
After Kanye West spent most of Wednesday tweeting his thoughts about, well, everything, late-night TV had plenty of punch lines ready to go.
Of particular note was the rapper’s vociferous support of the president, which Trump then, unsurprisingly, ate up.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
I think that life is a journey, and until your 30s you are learning from your mistakes.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: There's not much fight left
Apr. 25, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Kanye West got an assist from wife Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday after the rapper went on a Twitter tirade, the latest of many recently. Kardashian West defended her mogul husband and his mental health, saying West has always been one to speak his mind.
“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she said, kicking off a series of tweets.
Kardashian West praised her husband for explaining his business decision to get rid of his manager and some attorneys, and also talked about his politics and further chided the media for questioning his sanity.
Apr. 25, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Nas has been added to the list of headliners for the 2018 BET Experience.
The prolific rapper will perform on opening night of the four-day blowout, alongside LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Ludacris and Ne-Yo at Staples Center on June 21.
His addition comes after Kanye West recently revealed details about Nas’ long-awaited next album.
Apr. 25, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
“Part of me hopes that even if he’s never caught, that Michelle did something towards robbing him of some peace of mind.”
That’s what Patton Oswalt told The Times’ book editor, Carolyn Kellogg, at Sunday’s Festival of Books.
It now appears that Oswalt, whose late wife Michelle McNamara’s book, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” about the Golden State Killer was posthumously published last year, can hope for much more than that.
Apr. 25, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be recorded and released within hours for immediate streaming, Decca Records announced Wednesday.
Decca said it will continue its tradition of capturing royal family milestones with the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. Physical copies of the recording, including vinyl, will hit retail outlets on May 25 with a collectors booklet.
Classical producer Anna Barry will oversee the wedding recording, which will include performances by British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St George’s Chapel and the Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir. An orchestra will include members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the London-based Philharmonia.
Apr. 25, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
How do you solve a problem like Apu Nahasapeemapetilon?
Hank Azaria, the actor who has been the longtime voice of the the “Simpsons” character, has an idea — even if it means stepping aside.
Azaria stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night to promote the second season of his IFC comedy “Brockmire” but also addressed the burgeoning controversy around Apu.
Apr. 25, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
They’re here — but will they be better than before?
Fleetwood Mac on Wednesday announced a North American tour starting in October in Oklahoma and continuing through more than 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada until April.
Yes, there are dates in the Los Angeles area, including two stops at the Forum on Dec. 11 and 13.