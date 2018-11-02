In Thursday night’s installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” James Corden got a lift to work from his pal Barbra Streisand — and perhaps a little bit of a surprise when it came to the singer’s spotty driving skills.
The 76-year-old film, theater and music icon only belatedly mentioned that she went on a driving hiatus after she once steered onto the “upramp” of a highway. And last year she had to retake a written exam to renew her driver’s license.
She failed three times.
Jillian Barberie said she was going to be public about her breast biopsy results, and sure enough, she’s followed through so far: She has cancer, she announced Thursday, and has an aggressive plan to treat it.
“Results back,” the former “Good Day L.A.” and “Good Day Live” fixture and Fox Sports personality tweeted. “It’s cancer in my right breast but also it has spread to my lymph node.”
She also shared what she called her “super aggressive” treatment plan:
The Carpenters, now more than ever?
In this year of the never-ending news cycle and social media rage, might the soft, comforting pop music that the brother-and-sister team of the Carpenters released starting in the late 1960s be the salve to soothe the nerves?
A&M/UMe announced Thursday the official release date of “Carpenters With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” which will feature the original vocals of the late Karen Carpenter, along with her brother Richard Carpenter’s new orchestral arrangements of the hitmaking duo’s songs.
Before he died of a suspected overdose in September, Mac Miller was slated to headline the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Halloween.
Instead, that show became “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” a tribute to the 26-year-old rapper with a star-studded cast of fellow musicians and admirers. The 3½-hour show was replayed Thursday morning with a live YouTube chat for fans who missed out the night before.
Chance the Rapper, SZA, Travis Scott, John Mayer, Anderson.Paak and Miguel were among the bigger names paying homage to Miller. Earl Sweatshirt, Schoolboy Q and Vince Staples were among his collaborators who took the stage as well to play Miller’s songs or songs about the “Small Worlds” rapper.
In the thick of the crowd at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday night, a whole row of young men finally sat down after the longest drive of their lives. They’d made it to L.A. in a caravan from their college in North Dakota, on a madcap impulse trip to see a memorial to the most important musician in all of their young lives: the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley.
“We had planned this months ago, but we couldn’t find tickets. But on Monday we got a [direct message] from a guy selling them, and we immediately drove 30 hours here,” said Mason Thompson, 20. “I’ve been a fan since I was in seventh grade.”
That’s the kind of devotion that Miller stirred up in a whole generation of young fans, many of whom had listened to Miller for almost as long as they’d been aware of music. For this crowd, they grew up with Miller as he matured from a wisecracking “frat-rap” prodigy into an introspective, ambitious musician beloved by everyone from jazz-fusion experimentalist Thundercat and blues-rocker John Mayer to rappers as esteemed as Vince Staples, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott.
Neil Young finally — finally! — confirmed his marriage to actress and activist Daryl Hannah on Wednesday, about two months after a friend of a wedding guest essentially did it for them.
The veteran rocker also got a lot of bang for the buck with the not-quite-an-announcement, weaving it into the introductory text of a new gun-control video on his website. The video features a recent live performance of “Ohio,” which he wrote in 1970 after four student protesters were killed at Kent State University.
“Today's students are brave, demanding change in violent times,” Young wrote after briefly discussing the state of U.S. gun-control laws and the political influence of the National Rifle Assn.
Just in time to scare us all on Halloween, Kathy Griffin and Tomi Lahren threw down Wednesday on social media over the latter’s provocative costume.
Lahren’s outfit mimicked Griffin in the infamous photo of her holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s head, a stunt that nearly torpedoed her career last year.
The comic didn’t find it funny. At all.
Megyn Kelly appears to be tiring of the fallout over her departure from NBC News last week, criticizing at least one media outlet for invading her family’s privacy.
Tweeting on Wednesday about paparazzi that had been “lurking” outside her house for a week, Kelly called out the Daily Mail for bad behavior.
“The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT,” she tweeted.