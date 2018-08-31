Smokey Robinson speaks at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday. (Associated Press)

At Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit on Friday, Smokey Robinson remembered the very day he first heard Franklin sing. He’d walked into the Franklin family’s Detroit home, a young artist with no idea that the two would help define soul and civil rights activism in the decades to come.

But before he saw her, he heard her piano ringing down the hallway. Right then, he knew they would be friends.

“From then on, we’ve been so close, so tight. I didn’t know that this soon, I’d have to say goodbye,” Robinson said. “We were the two longest [friends] of all the neighborhood kids. Now my longest friend has gone to the father.”