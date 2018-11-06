Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will reportedly take their custody battle to court: They’re looking at a Dec. 4 court date to settle their differences over custody of their six children.
The news comes via court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday and obtained by various media outlets.
Jolie and Pitt have been rumored to be worlds apart, according to TMZ, as to what they want out of the situation, with Angelina seeking full custody while Brad asks for a 50-50 split.
Idris Elba has been named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
The actor picks up the title from country star and “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton, who last year was widely mocked for the honor.
The magazine announced this year’s pulchritudinous pick on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, with Elba making an appearance.
Almost 50 years after it was filmed, a documentary on the late soul singer Aretha Franklin is finally eyeing a release date.
"Amazing Grace," a gospel concert film directed by the late Sydney Pollack and produced by Alan Elliott, is planned for a general release in 2019 with no distribution deal yet in place.
After years of legal battles, the film received the green light from Franklin's estate and will screen just in time for Oscars consideration. It's set to premiere next week at the Doc NYC film festival in Manhattan before a weeklong Oscar-qualifying run at the Laemmle Monica Nov. 20 through 27.
Five become four: Victoria Beckham has opted out of the just-announced Spice Girls reunion tour but still voiced support Monday for her former bandmates.
The fashion designer, a.k.a. Posh Spice, broke her silence on Instagram to mark the “special day” — but also to say she won’t be along for the ride.
“I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham wrote. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends”
Model Elsa Hosk and the minds at Victoria’s Secret have unveiled the latest in unattainable beauty: the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra.
Hosk will wear the million-dollar bra down the runway when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs next month.
This year’s glittering confection was designed by Atelier Swarovski and boasts 2,100 Swarovski-created diamonds, which are grown in a lab, and responsibly sourced topaz, according to the lingerie giant, which unveils the bra ahead of its annual holiday fashion show each year.
“The Walking Dead” is using Rick Grimes’ final episode Sunday night to explode into a larger universe.
The character, played by Andrew Lincoln, will be the main focus of a series of AMC Studios original films written by Scott M. Gimple, the network announced Sunday night.
The first film, expected to start production “as early as 2019,” will pick up where Lincoln’s final episode of “TWD” left off. It will explore where the seemingly mortally wounded Rick is helicoptered off to and what he faces in new territory.
“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson laughed through his “Weekend Update” segment about midterm candidates Saturday night, which included a joke about a war veteran that landed with a thud.
However, the GOP candidate he insulted said he doesn’t want an apology for what he called a “mean-spirited” comment.
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Davidson took aim at the appearance of a series of “gross” congressional candidates. In particular, his joke about Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who wears an eye patch after losing an eye in Afghanistan, was viewed as insensitive to war veterans.
