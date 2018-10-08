Bravo announced that its upcoming scripted series “Dirty John,” based on the Los Angeles Times’ popular serialized print series and podcast, will premiere in November.
The launch date for the eight-episode adaptation is set for Nov. 25 at 10 p.m., the network revealed Monday.
The season is based on the true-crime saga from Times reporter Christopher Goffard — a sordid tale of manipulation and deception revolving around a handsome con man, John Meehan, and his romance with a woman named Debra Newell.
Iconic singer Tina Turner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and love’s got everything to do with it.
Her second husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her when her kidney health was declining and she was exploring dialysis and assisted suicide as alternatives, she writes in her forthcoming memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.”
In excerpts published Saturday in the Daily Mail newspaper, the rock queen, 78, said that in 2016 her kidneys were at “20% and plunging rapidly.”
I think [my daughter] just prefers to think of me as good ol' mom, you know, not some person running around a spaceship with a flamethrower.
To me, electronic music is the new folk music 'cause it's that easy to use and generate.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Operating on His Own Frequency
Having to tour and play as much as we do has really loosened us up. We throw away the set list and just have a ball.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Los Lobos: Keeping the Revolution Alive
Bette Midler has apologized for a tweet evoking John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s lyrics from a contentious 1972 song.
The singer and actress, known for being outspoken on social media, was airing her grievances over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in the wake of sexual assault allegations brought against him — and what she later said was a “too brief investigation” into them.
It was because of that that she tweeted Thursday that “women are the n-word of the world,” adding, “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
Chance the Rapper is giving a whole lot more to his hometown of Chicago.
The rapper on Thursday pledged $1 million to help improve mental-health services in the Windy City through his nonprofit organization SocialWorks, which aims to empower Chicago youth through the arts, education, civic engagement and job opportunities.
Its goal is to “change the way that mental-health resources are being accessed,” the rapper said when he announced the donation during the SocialWorks summit. “We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go.”
Actress-activist Alyssa Milano appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday where she detailed her experience sitting in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations last week and drew parallels to sexual misconduct allegations that dogged former President Bill Clinton.
Milano, who was invited to the Senate Judiciary hearing as a guest of ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh, particularly in the wake of allegations of sexual assault made by psychologist Christine Blasey Ford and other women.
“I am not OK with his temperament,” the “Charmed” actress said. “I sat in the room, so I actually could feel his rage throughout his testimony. I felt he was acting as though he was a political operative. He was very volatile. I said numerous times if a woman had acted like that during a line of questioning, she would have been considered unhinged … the double standard is unbelievable.”
Actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among the 300 demonstrators arrested on Capitol Hill on Thursday while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," Ratajkowski tweeted.
“I Feel Pretty” star Schumer shared a series of photos from the protest on Instagram late Thursday in which she was photographed holding up her fist while being escorted out by a police officer.
I think there's a misconception that all people who have chosen to act in movies are eager to see themselves in the thing. You're eager for the experience.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Friending Jesse Eisenberg